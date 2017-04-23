At least 180 were killed and 29 were wounded:

In Mosul, clashes left 90 civilians dead in the Thawra district. Mortars killed seven civilians and wounded five more. Security forces killed at least 20 militants.

At least 10 security personnel were killed and 20 were wounded in an ambush at a fake checkpoint near Rutba. Soldiers, police, and border guards were among the casualties. The militants were wearing military uniforms and used a sandstorm to conceal their true identities. Three more were kidnapped.

A clash in Hammam al-Alil left three policemen dead. Four suicide bombers were killed.

Airstrikes in Rawah left 21 militants dead.

Security forces killed 14 militants in Haditha and Wadi Houran.

Six militants were killed as they tried to cross Razazah Lake near Karbala.

Airstrikes killed seven and wounded four militants in Daquq.

In Tal Afar, militiamen killed a militant leader. Unidentified gunmen killed a mufti’s son and his aide.

Airstrikes left two militants dead in Rashad.

Read more by Margaret Griffis