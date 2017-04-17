Baghdadi Aide Shot to Death near Mosul; 117 Killed in Iraq

Iraqi Vice President Ayad Allawi said during an interview that the Islamic State militants may be looking to join forces with al-Qaeda.

Kurdistan Regional Government warned that it needs $830 million to continue housing internally displaced people and even refugees from Syria.

The United Nations is reporting that 493,000 people have been displaced by the fighting in Mosul, which has now lasted six months.

At least 117 were killed and 54 were wounded or sickened:

In Mosul, airstrikes killed 50 people and wounded 51 more. Two special forces members were killed in clashes. About sixty militants were killed in clashes or airstrikes. A senior militant official was killed in an airstrike. Two more were killed in clashes. A strike on a drone factory killed an expert.

In Baghdad, a bomb wounded three people.

Unknown gunmen killed a top aide to Islamic State leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi in Tal Afar.

Read more by Margaret Griffis