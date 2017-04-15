In Mosul, seven soldiers were sickened in a possible chlorine gas attack in Hayy al-Abar district. An army commander was killed, but the details were not released. A missile slightly wounded a journalist. An airstrike killed a militant leader, among others. Three others leaders were also killed in strikes.

A bomb killed three people in Abu Garma.

Clashes between Shi’ite militiamen and Islamic State militants took place in Tuz Khormato.

Nine militants were killed in Rayhanna.

An airstrike near Metabijh killed three militants.

A wali was killed during fighting among militants in Baaj. Several others were killed or wounded.

Read more by Margaret Griffis