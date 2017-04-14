Turkish Warplanes Bomb Northern Iraq; 62 Killed Across Country
by Margaret Griffis, April 14, 2017
At least 62 were killed and four were wounded:
In Baghdad, a bomb in the Maalef district killed two people and wounded four more.
Eighteen militants were killed in Ahila.
Strikes on Baaj killed 12 militants, including two leaders, Markab al-Ter. At least another 30 militants were killed in these or separate strikes.
Turkish warplanes bombed Kurdistan Workers Party (P.K.K.) targets in the Zab region.
Read more by Margaret Griffis
- Displaced Persons Return to Anbar Province; 61 Killed in Iraq – April 13th, 2017
- ISIS Mutilating Own Members; 165 Killed in Iraq – April 12th, 2017
- Infants Starving to Death in Mosul; 33 Killed in Iraq – April 11th, 2017
- Chlorine Gas Reports in Mosul; 122 Killed in Iraq – April 10th, 2017
- ISIS Attack at Border with Syria; 108 Killed in Iraq – April 9th, 2017