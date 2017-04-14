At least 62 were killed and four were wounded:

In Baghdad, a bomb in the Maalef district killed two people and wounded four more.

Eighteen militants were killed in Ahila.

Strikes on Baaj killed 12 militants, including two leaders, Markab al-Ter. At least another 30 militants were killed in these or separate strikes.

Turkish warplanes bombed Kurdistan Workers Party (P.K.K.) targets in the Zab region.

Read more by Margaret Griffis