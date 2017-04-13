Residents of eastern Mosul, which was liberated in January, are clamoring for basic services, but with the war still occurring just across the Tigris River, progress has been slow. One area where work has begun, again slowly, is in counseling trauma victims.

More than 5,500 displaced families returned to their homes in several cities across Anbar province.

At least 61 were killed and two were wounded in recently reported violence:

In Mosul, clashes killed 13 militants in Bab al-Baid. Strikes on central Mosul left 26 dead. Security operations left 17 militants dead in Abar. An airstrike killed a militant mufti, among others.

In Baghdad, a bomb wounded three people in the Euphrates district. Two more were wounded in a bombing in Shabb. A sticky bomb in Zawba killed the driver.

A bomb killed one person and wounded four more at a fish market in Yusufiya.

Two policemen were shot dead in Abu Saida, but the murders may be related to a tribal feud.

