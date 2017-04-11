Infants Starving to Death in Mosul; 33 Killed in Iraq

The Iraqi government has resisted releasing casualty figures throughout the ongoing operations in Mosul. Among them are the numbers of malnourished civilians, particularly infants.

Although Islamic State militants still hold Hawija, Tal Afar, Qaim, and parts of Mosul, the group now only controls about 6.8 percent of Iraqi territory, according to the Iraqi government. At the height, ISIS/Daesh controlled about 40 percent of Iraq.

The mayor of Anah, Saad Awwad, warned that airstrikes kill more civilians than militants.

At least 33 were killed and 35 were wounded:

In Mosul, seven people were killed and 13 were wounded when shells struck Al-Majmoua al-Thaqafiya. An airstrike killed three family members and wounded two more in the Sekak district. Two people were killed and nine were wounded in a mortar attack on well in Resala. Four dumped bodies were found in Sumer.

Twelve people were executed for collaborating with security forces in Tal Baer.

A bomb wounded three people at a market in Abu Ghraib. A roadside bomb wounded three soldiers.

In Jurf al-Sakhar, a bomb wounded five militiamen.

At least four militants were killed in strikes near Anah.

Tribal fighters in Dour killed a militant.

