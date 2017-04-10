Chlorine Gas Reports in Mosul; 122 Killed in Iraq

The mayor of Sinjar, Mahma Khalil, reports that 31 mass graves in the Yazidi region have yielded 1,646 victims of Islamic State violence. Thousands more are believed buried in such graves.

The Ministry of Migration and Displacement estimates that the number of displaced civilians in western Mosul had topped 281,000 refugees.

At least 122 were killed and 14 were wounded:

In Mosul, a rocket possibly carrying chlorine gas killed four people and wounded six more. Militants executed a pregnant woman and her husband for attempting to escape. Airstrikes killed 43 militants. At least two militant bomb experts were killed in a strike. Militants executed seven of their own leaders for deserting the battlefield.

A bomb in a commercial district of Taji left one dead and four wounded.

In Kusaiba, mortars wounded a woman and three children.

Airstrikes killed 22 militants in Tal Afar.

In the Qaim region, 14 militants were killed.

Militiamen in Talet Hassani killed 12 militants.

Security forces killed 10 militants in Kasab Mahareb.

Unknown forces killed three militants in Hawija.

Two militants were killed in an artillery attack on Metabijh.

