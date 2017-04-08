Minister Wa’il Abdul Latif predicted that Basra province will declare its autonomy once the Islamic State militants are defeated. Politicians have been discussing the possibility for years but never getting very far with planning.

At least 289 were killed and two were wounded:

A mass grave containing about 200 Yazidis believed killed in 2014 was discovered in Hardan.

In Mosul, militants executed 50 civilians for attempting to escape. An airstrike killed three militant leaders. Security forces killed seven militants. Clashes with Federal Police left 12 militants dead.

The bodies of three people were found near Kirkuk in Shurao.

In the Hamrin Basin, a roadside bomb killed a captain and wounded two soldiers.

Militants executed one of three kidnapping victims in Qara Tapa.

Six militants were killed in a strike in Rashad.

Security forces killed three militants in Zab.

In Hawija, an airstrike killed three militants.

