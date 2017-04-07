Witnesses in Mosul report that militants are executing scores of people trying to escape the fighting. They are hanging the bodies of some victims from utility poles or leaving near the frontlines as a warning to others.

At least 276 were killed and 12 were wounded:

A bomb in Saidiya killed three security personnel and wounded nine more; three militants were killed. Four militants were killed separately.

In Baghdad, a bomb near a market in Suwaib killed one person and wounded three more.

In Mosul, a woman and three children were killed in a mortar attack. Commandos killed a dozen militants, including an oil official.

After an increase in attacks in Salah ad-Din province, security forces conducted an operation and killed 200 militants.

Security forces killed 30 militants while recapturing Rayhanna.

In Tal Afar, strikes killed 19 militants.

