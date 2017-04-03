Fleeing Mosul as Deadly as Remaining; 219 Killed in Iraq

Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi met with Jared Kushner, U.S. President Donald Trump’s son-in-law and adviser, to discuss the fight with the Islamic State and the future of U.S involvement in Iraq.

At least 219 were killed and eight were wounded in recent violence:

In Mosul, shelling left 32 civilians dead. Clashes left 40 militants dead. Militants killed an imam who would not issue death sentences.

The bodies of 20 women and children trying to flee Mosul were found near Qayara.

Four militiamen were killed in clashes in Mahalabiya.

In Fallujah, a suicide bomber killed three security personnel and wounded four more.

A bomb in Abu Ghraib killed one person and wounded four more.

A dumped body was found in Kirkuk.

In Muqdadiya, a civilian was shot to death.

Fifty militants were killed in airstrikes around Baaj.

Airstrike in Qaim killed 40 militants.

An airstrike killed 25 militants in Jazira.

Read more by Margaret Griffis