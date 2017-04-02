Peshmergas Found in Mass Grave; 138 Killed in Iraq

U.S. President Donald Trump’s son-in-law and senior adviser, Jared Kushner, traveled to Iraq over the weekend.

At least 138 were killed and 21 were wounded in recent violence:

In Mosul, 13 civilians were slaughtered as they tried to escape Tamouz. Sixteen were executed in Ras al-Jada. Clashes left eight policemen dead and four wounded; 32 militants were killed. Security forces killed 41 militants. Five suicide bombers were killed.

A mass grave containing six Peshmerga members was discovered after a captured militant revealed its existence in Saidiya.

A bomb near Rutba killed four soldiers and wounded their civilian driver.

The remains of two tribal fighters abducted from Kasriyat two years ago were found.

One person was killed and four were wounded in Mahmoudiya during a bombing at a market.

A bomb in a Muqdadiya orchard killed a female passerby.

A roadside bomb wounded a Sahwa member in Abu Karma.

In Sinjar, Kurdistan Workers Party (P.K.K.) executed a Yazidi member for attempting to leave the group.

A roadside bomb in Tuz Khormato wounded six Peshmerga members.

Three people were wounded when a bomb exploded in a commercial district in Madaen.

An airstrike killed seven militants in Rashad. At least three others were wounded.

Security forces in Tarmiya killed a suicide bomber.

Read more by Margaret Griffis