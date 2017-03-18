Another Chemical Attack in Mosul; 28 Killed in Iraq

The liberation of the Kur and Tawafa neighborhoods in Mosul on Saturday should help with the evacuation of civilians from the western half of the city, according to Federal Police Captain Adel Ahmed.

At least 28 were killed and 23 were wounded:

In Mosul, a mass grave containing 24 bodies, including those of children, was found while security personnel were clearing mines. At least 12 civilians were sickened and required medical attention after militants shelled Adala, Bab al-Saray and Shaer Nineveh with probable chemical weapons. Also in Bab al-Saray, 10 prisoners were discovered and freed.

Two people were killed, including a police officer, and three were wounded when a roadside bomb exploded in Dainiya.

In Baghdad, a grenade thrown at a checkpoint in Rashid killed a militiaman and wounded two more.

A roadside bomb in Zarga wounded four Peshmerga.

An artillery strike on Metabijh killed a militant official and two others.

Read more by Margaret Griffis