Over 150,000 People Have Fled Mosul; 85 Killed in Iraq

The Ministry of Migration estimates that 152,857 people have fled western Mosul since February 19, when operations against the Islamic State militants were launched there.

The United States said that reports of 3,500 civilian fatalities in western Mosul were credible and should be investigated.

Poor weather conditions again halted operations in Mosul on Thursday.

Several T-50 fighter jets arrived from South Korea.

At least 85 were killed and 20 were wounded:

In Mosul, 17 civilians were executed. Militants shelled Yarmouk and Mosul al-Jadida, killing 14 civilians and wounding 13 more. Four children died of malnutrition. Security forces killed two suicide bombers. An airstrike left 21 militants dead.

In Baghdad, a bomb killed one person and wounded four more at a market.

A stun grenade lobbed at a cafe in Iskandariya wounded three people.

Ten militants were killed during an attack on security forces in Badush. Six more were killed in an airstrike.

Eight more militants were killed during an attack on Kazak camp.

Militiamen killed two militants in Tal Zalat.

Read more by Margaret Griffis