Iraq forces on Wednesday took control of the Iron Bridge, which connects the Old City with eastern Mosul. It is the third of five bridges that span the Tigris River.

Meanwhile, tens of thousands of Mosul’s displaced are trying to reach safety from the fighting. Others, who were kidnapped by the Islamic State and brought to Mosul as human shields, are hoping to find their way home. The number of displaced now exceeds 97,000 people.

At least 82 were killed and 50 were wounded:

Eleven people were killed and at least 49 were wounded when a car bomb exploded on a street filled with clinics in Tikrit.

Militants executed nine civilians, including children, by burning them to death. The group had been trying to escape Hawija.

In Baghdad, gunmen killed a Sahwa member and wounded another at a Raoud checkpoint. A civilian was shot dead in Zaafaraniya.

A civilian was shot dead in Hibhib.

In Mosul, air strikes killed three militant leaders. Nine militants were killed near Bab al-Toub. In the Shifa area, 22 militants were killed.

Security forces killed 17 militants in Chaffak and Khaki villages, near Mosul.

Eight militants were killed in Anbar province.

Read more by Margaret Griffis