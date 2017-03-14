On Tuesday, tensions between Kurdish Peshmerga fighters and supporters of the Kurdistan Workers Party (P.K.K.) escalated in Sinjar. Naze Naif Qavaland, a councilmember in the Freedom Movement of the Ezidkhan Women (T.A.J.E.) — which is affiliated with the P.K.K. — was killed in the protest. The demonstrators were protesting the presence of Syrian Peshmerga. The government of Iraqi Kurdistan accused the P.K.K. of importing protesters from Syria.

Federal Police forces announced the death of the Islamic State group’s military commander in Mosul’s Old City. Abu Abdul Rahman al-Ansary was killed in clashes in Bab al-Toub. Bad weather tapered off in the last day, allowing fighting to intensify.

A graveyard discovered near Saqlawiya contained the graves of about 500 Islamic State militants. Some of the graves belonged to females.

At least 90 were killed and 30 were wounded:

Militants executed three people in Hawija.

One person was killed and 10 more were wounded during protests in Sinjar.

In Baghdad, a bomb killed one person and wounded four more.

In Mosul, rockets wounded 15 civilians near the university complex. A militant commander was killed. At a cement factory, security forces killed 15 militants and wounded three more. Thirteen militants were killed in clashes in Khatuniyah, Amo al-Bakal, and the Great Mosque area. Nine more were killed in Islah al-Zerai. Security forces killed eight militants trying to cross the Tigris River.

A gunman injured one security member at a checkpoint in Rumaitha before being shot and killed himself.

In Hadar, militiamen killed 15 militants.

Airstrikes on Bab Sinjar left 13 militants dead.

Militiamen killed eight militants in Badush, including a commander. Two more militants were killed.

Several militants committed suicide in Sheikh Mohammad.

