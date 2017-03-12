Fighting continued in Mosul on Sunday. Iraqi troops entered the Old City, where the battle is expected to be the most difficult due to the geography of the neighborhoods. However, Major General Maan al-Saadi believes that the Islamic State militants have lost their resolve and the city could fall quickly now. About a third of the western half of the city — 17 of 40 districts — has been captured so far. It took 100 days to capture the eastern half.

A new mass grave believed to contain the remains of victims of the Camp Speicher massacre has been discovered.

Members of the State of Law party have introduced a petition in parliament to remove the current prime minister, Haider al-Abadi. The party head is former Prime Minister Nouri al-Maliki, who is a currently a vice president.

At least 74 were killed and 19 were wounded:

In Mosul, 11 civilians were killed and four were wounded in what witnesses say was a Coalition airstrike. A Kurdish reporter was injured in a mortar attack. Two dozen militants were killed in clashes in Alam Lok, Khawaja Khalil, and Jalmud villages. Airstrikes left 12 militants dead in Boursa and the Ashur Hotel. An airstrike killed an administrative official of ISIS/Daesh.

Two soldiers were killed and four were wounded when militants attacked their outpost near Rutba.

A rocket killed a civilian and wounded four more in Shatt al-Taji.

Eighteen militants were killed in a heavy battle at the airport near Tal Afar.

Airstrikes near Dibs left three militants dead and six wounded.

Resistance forces killed two militants in Hawija.

