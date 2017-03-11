On Friday, Islamic State militants released dozens of prisoners who were jailed for offences such as selling cigarettes or possessing mobile phones. This unusual activity may indicate the remaining militants are no longer capable of maintaining government functions.

A mass grave containing an estimated 500 bodies was found at Badush prison, where authorities already knew militants had executed hundreds.

More than 12,000 civilians fled western Mosul in the last day, bringing the number of displaced to over 89,000 people.

In Damascus, Syria, two bombings killed dozens of Iraqi pilgrims.

At least 111 were killed and 13 were wounded:

An attack on Fatha left seven militiamen wounded. Four militants were killed and several were wounded.

Three children and three women were wounded in a mortar attack on Adhaim.

In Mosul, security forces killed 28 militants. Thirty militants were killed in New Bab. An airstrike killed three militants who were explosives experts.

Airstrikes on Metabijh killed 20 militants.

Fifteen militants were killed in a failed attack on Sharqat.

West of Ramadi, an attack left 11 militants dead.

