Carnage at Tikrit Wedding; 178 Killed in Iraq
Islamic State leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi has reportedly left the Mosul theater.
Badush prison, where hundreds if not thousands of inmates have been executed, was captured on Wednesday.
The retaken antiquities museum in Mosul is a scene of utter destruction. Crushed statues, burnt manuscripts, and other ancient artifacts lie ruined. Elsewhere, authorities discovered several ancient carvings in a captured tunnel used by the militants. The previously unknown artifacts may be part of a temple or palace that the militants have accidentally found.
The U.S. government is considering sending 1,000 troops to Kuwait as a reserve force to fight ISIS/Daesh.
Over 72,000 people have fled western Mosul now.
At least 178 were killed and 26 more were wounded:
Four suicide bombers killed 30 people and wounded 26 in Hajjaj.
In Kirkuk, a police officer was shot dead.
In Mosul, the morgue received 90 bodies. Security forces killed 10 militants. A militant commander was killed. Another militant official was killed.
Security forces killed 30 militants at Badush prison.
Ten militants were killed in Rawah.
A suicide bomber was killed in Mandali.
Read more by Margaret Griffis
- Security Forces Move Deeper into Mosul; 238 Killed in Iraq – March 7th, 2017
- Mass Grave, Chemical Weapons in Mosul; 185 Killed in Iraq – March 6th, 2017
- Mosul Operations Resume After Weather Delay; 146 Killed in Iraq – March 5th, 2017
- Chemical Casualties Rise in Mosul; 41 Killed in Iraq – March 4th, 2017
- Kurds Clash in Sinjar; Two Killed in Iraq – March 3rd, 2017