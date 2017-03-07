Security Forces Move Deeper into Mosul; 238 Killed in Iraq

More than 2,000 Iranian fighters have been killed in foreign missions, including in Iraq, according to Mohammad Ali Shahidi, the head of Iran’s veterans’ affairs office.

The commander of Iraqi’s counter-terrorism force, Abdul-Ghani al-Assadi, estimates that about 60 percent of western Mosul is now under Iraqi control.

At least 238 were killed and two more were wounded:

Eight civilians were executed in Hawija on charges that they helped civilians escape Daesh territory.

Militants killed four militiamen and wounded another in Tal Kasiba-Hadadiyah. One militant was killed in the fighting.

A bomb in Houra left one soldier dead and another wounded.

In Mosul, 64 militants were killed in airstrikes against Dindan and Dawasa. Another 111 were killed during the capture of the Hurriya Bridge. Security forces killed 33 militants in Bab Lashk. Four bombers were killed in Dindan. Dozens of militants were killed when troops captured the governorate complex in Bab al-Tob.

Militiamen killed 10 militants in Hadar.

Two militants were killed in Muqdadiya.

