The fight for Mosul resumed yesterday and has, so far, been met with light resistance. The same was true in the east, but that quickly changed into a difficult campaign that took much longer than anticipated as forces drew closer to central districts. So far, security forces captured several villages near the Mosul International Airport.

Iraqi military forces and some militias are involved in this phase of the battle. Also, Defense Secretary Jim Mattis said that U.S. forces are very close if not engaged in the fighting. Additional Sunni fighters are also present. Peshmerga forces, however, will not be participating.

At least 151 were killed and 61 more were wounded:

In Mosul, two suicide bombers killed five people, including three soldiers, and 12 other people. Five people were killed, including two teachers and 21 students were wounded in a series of rocket attacks. Four militants were executed on charges of cowardice. Eight militants were killed and 20 were wounded in an airstrike. At least 85 more were reported killed in strikes. One airstrike also freed several of their prisoners.

Three minors were killed by a roadside bomb as they were shepherding near the town of Baghdadi.

A bomb in Mahmoudiya killed two people and wounded four more.

One militiaman was killed and another wounded in a bombing in Aali.

In Baghdad, a bomb wounded three people.

Security forces killed 20 militants in Kabirat.

Twelve militants were killed in clashes in Ain Talawi.

At the Naft Khana checkpoint two militants were killed.

A militant leader was killed in an airstrike on Hawija.

Security forces killed a militant leader in Tal Afar.

Turkish planes bombed suspected Kurdistan Worker Party targets in the Qandil Mountains.

