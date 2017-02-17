A silent demonstration was held in Baghdad to remember the protest held last week that turned violent and left several people dead. Thousands of people, many of them followers of Shi’ite cleric Muqtada al-Sadr, gathered again in Tahrir Square near an entrance to the Green Zone. The original demonstration called for electoral reform.

At least 67 were killed and 14 more were wounded:

At least eight militiamen were killed in an attack on their battalion near Tikrit.

In Mosul, four civilians were killed and 12 were wounded in a rocket attack against a market. Fifteen militants were killed in an air strike. Another strike left 13 militants dead.

In Baghdad, a blast wounded two civilians.

Airstrikes on Sheikh Burhan left 20 militants dead.

Militants banned Friday prayers in Tal Afar after seven local leaders were killed in clashes.

Read more by Margaret Griffis