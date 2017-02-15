Lise Grande, the United Nations Humanitarian Coordinator for Iraq, announced the suspension of aid to liberated eastern Mosul, as the security situation is still too unstable there. In western Mosul, which is still occupied, food supplies are growing thin and expensive, but residents claim that militant leaders are still receiving abundant supplies from Syria. About 750,000 residents are thought to be in the western half of the city.

Accusations of violence and intimidation continue to be made against militiamen stationed in Tuz Khormato. As a result, over 2,500 Kurds have left the city, according to one resident.

At least 97 were killed and 86 more were wounded:

A suicide bus bomber in Sadr City killed 18 people and wounded 47 more in a commercial district within the Habibiya neighborhood.

In Mosul, 25 infants and toddlers died of starvation during January. Militants drowned 13 civilians accursed of collaboration with security forces. A drone killed three grocers and wounded four more at a Nabi Yunus market. An airstrike killed two militants, including one who was the head of police. A mysterious blast killed 16 militants and left other wounded at a camp.

In Baghdad, a bomb killed two people and wounded six in Radwaniya. Four security personnel were wounded by a blast in Doura.

Eight civilians were executed in Hawija.

A bomb at a fish market in Yusufiya wounded four shoppers.

Two suicide bombers killed five militiamen in Tal Abta. Several more were wounded.

Gunmen killed two civilians in Abu Saida.

Read more by Margaret Griffis