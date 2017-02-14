Thousands of mourners paid their respects, in a large gathering in Baghdad’s Tahrir Square on Tuesday, to the demonstrators and security personnel who were killed during a protest on Saturday. The original demonstration called for electoral reform. It grew violent when some protestors appeared to be moving toward the government district in the Green Zone. As many as eight people were killed and hundreds were wounded or sickened by tear gas.

Floating bridges have been spotted on their way to Mosul. The bridges connecting Mosul’s eastern and western halves across the Tigris Rivers were destroyed in earlier fighting.

At least 46 were killed and 22 more were wounded:

Two members of the Kurdistan Worker’s Party (P.K.K.) blew themselves up in Makhmour to protest the continued detention of P.K.K. leader, Abdullah Öcalan, on the 18th anniversary of his capture.

In Baghdad, a bomb killed three people and wounded 10 more in Bayaa.

Recent fighting in the Tal Afar area left at least four militiamen dead.

One soldier was killed and three were wounded militants attacked their checkpoint at Kilo 35 on the international road west of Ramadi.

In Mosul, a drone killed four people and wounded seven more in Masaref. A child was killed and two other were wounded in a rocket attack. Security forces killed 24 militants who had snuck into the Maliyah neighborhood. Seven more were killed in Rashidiya.

Read more by Margaret Griffis