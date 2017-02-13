Faiq Sheikh, a member of the parliament’s legal committee, accused former Prime Minister Nouri al-Maliki of encouraging supporters to join electoral protests over the weekend and foment trouble.

At least 200 were killed and 29 more were wounded:

Militants burned 15 families inside their Abbasi homes for trying to escape Daesh territory.

In Mosul, artillery fire that targeted schools killed three students and one teacher. Eighteen students and six teachers were wounded. Militants executed their own bladesmith and then murdered his son hours later.

Three people were killed and another was wounded in a small arms attack in Mohawila village, near Abu Saida.

Militants in Kanaan killed a judge who was the attorney general for the cassation court in diyala.

Near Tal Afar, snipers seriously wounded an Algerian reporter who was covering yesterday’s attack on militia units in Ain Talaui, Ain al-Hasan, and Ash Sharai. Fifty militants were killed in attacks. Their bodies and the bodies of 30 more were taken to a morgue at Tal Afar hospital. The militants appeared to be trying to take control of the highway between Mosul and Raqqa, Syria.

A bomb wounded three soldiers in Abu Ghraib.

A series of airstrikes in the Qaim region killed 64 militants and 13 of their commanders. There are rumors that the head of the Islamic State militants, Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, was wounded, as Iraqi forces reported that he was targeted in the strike. Such rumors have been frequent in the past.

Security forces in Albu Seif killed 13 militants.

Five bodies belonging to militants were discovered near Metabijh, a day after a militant leader disappeared. His body was among those discovered.

