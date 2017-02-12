Gunfire erupted during protests at the elections commission office in Basra, but no casualties were reported.

At least 62 were killed and 13 more were wounded:

At least seven suicide bombers were killed during an attack on security forces in Ain al-Hisan, near Tal Afar. The militants were trying to wrest control of a highway from militia forces but failed. The road would have reconnected Mosul with Raqqa, Syria. There are reports of other casualties in the area.

In Mosul, militants targeted three funerals, killing eight civilians. Two women were murdered, ostensibly for not wearing their niqabs. At least two soldiers were also killed in drone attacks. A chlorine weapons expert was killed under mysterious circumstances.

Militants attacked Hammam al-Alil, killing one officer and wounding six soldiers. Five militants were killed.

Six Kurdish militia members were killed in Diyala province.

Rockets wounded seven civilians in Haqlaniya.

Eighteen militants were killed in a failed attack in Baiji.

In an operation near Baghdadi, 12 militants were killed.

Read more by Margaret Griffis