Militants Burn Civilians to Death; 123 Killed in Iraq

Followers of Shi’ite cleric Muqtada al-Sadr staged a protest in Baghdad, calling for electoral reform.

U.S. Army Lt. Gen. Stephen Townsend said he believes both Mosul as well as Raqqa, Syria, will fall within six months.

Canada announced that it will be sending weapons to Kurdish forces in Iraq.

At least 123 were killed and 24 more were wounded:

Twenty civilians were executed by being burned alive in Wadi Hajar.

In Mosul, militants carried out drone strikes, killing one civilian and wounding 19 more, including 11 militiamen. An airstrike killed five militants, including a chief, in Zanjili. Five militants were killed trying to reach Rashidiya. An airstrike killed four militants in rowboats. In Darkazlia, security forces killed 15 militants. Militants executed seven deserters.

An attack on a militia base in the Hamrin Hills left two personnel dead and five wounded.

A bomb killed two soldiers, one an officer, near Ramadi.

An airstrike near Tal Afar killed 21 militants. Militiamen killed 20 more in clashes.

Twenty militants were killed in fighting in Tal Abta.

A suicide bomber was killed in Dour.

Read more by Margaret Griffis