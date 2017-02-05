About 50,000 residents have returned from displacement camps to Mosul. A hospital and 12 health centers have opened to accommodate them.

Military reinforcements are arriving at the southern and western edges of Mosul in preparation for the next phase of the liberation of the city.

At least 44 were killed and 24 more were wounded:

In Mosul, a mass grave containing 13 victims, including children, was found. A drone attack in Rashidiya killed four civilians and wounded five more. Another drone attack killed a soldier and wounded four civilians in Somer. A drone killed the chief of guards at the airport. Seventeen detainees were found and freed.

Militants attacked a shepherd in Ayn Lela in order to steal his flock of sheep. He ran to get help, and one young villager was killed in the ensuring clashes. In what appears to be a related incident, I.E.D. in Kokjli killed a militiaman and wounded three more.

A bomb in Mukhisa killed three soldiers and wounded six more.

A civilian was shot dead in Muqdadiya.

In Baghdad, a bomb wounded three people.

A bomb in Wadi Abu Sakhol wounded two security personnel.

A policeman was injured in a blast in Buhriz.

An operation between Haditha and Anah left 16 militants dead.

Security forces killed two militants in the Thelab Valley.

A suicide bomber was killed between Haditha and Baiji.

Read more by Margaret Griffis