Although east Mosul has been liberated, Islamic State militants are firing mortars from the occupied western districts, forcing hundreds of residents to flee their homes in recently recaptured neighborhoods. There are reports of casualties.

Human Rights Watch issued a warning concerning the disappearances of men fleeing the fighting in Mosul. As in other recaptured cities, Shi’ite militias are being accused of detaining men at secret locations under the guise of determining whether or not the men belong to ISIS/Daesh.

At least 51 were killed and 34 more were wounded:

Five people were executed in Hawija for collaborating with security forces.

In Baghdad, a bomb killed one person and wounded five more in Bab al-Sham. One person was killed and four were wounded in Jisr Diyala. Two civilians were wounded in a blast in Shabb.

A bomb in Abu Ghraib killed an employee of the electricity ministry.

A barber was wounded in a blast outside his Mussayab shop.

In Mosul, rockets killed 14 civilians and wounded 22 more. Six civilians were killed in mortar strikes on Radwaniya. Resistance force killed seven militants.

Twelve militants were killed in Dibs.

Three militants were killed in Qaim during an argument over money.

A rocket attack on Tal Afar killed a militant leader who was in charge of Yazidi slaves.

Read more by Margaret Griffis