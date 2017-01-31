The January casualty figures in the Iraqi conflict are 4,176 dead and 1,433 injured. The number of fatalities is higher than the December figure with was 3,174 killed. Another 1,939 were wounded last month. Most of the fighting this month took place in Mosul, but reports from there are unreliable.

According to figures compiled by Antiwar.com, at least 581 civilians were killed, and 1,351 more were wounded. Security forces lost at least 117 personnel, while 73 more were treated for injuries. At least 3,391 militants were also killed, and nine more were wounded. The Iraqi government executed at 31 people. And, the Turkish military killed 55 members of the Kurdistan Workers Party (P.K.K.) in cross-border raids.

One British servicemember died in a non-combat incident. Also, it was revealed during January that 14 Americans and seven Canadians were treated by medical personnel since October. These visits were not reported earlier. It is unclear when the servicemembers sought treatment or what their ailments were, or how many were wounded in combat.

Due to the nature of the conflict, these figures are estimates. The Iraqi government refuses to release any counts of military casualties to keep morale high. Also, it is possible authorities are exaggerating militant deaths or miscounting civilians as militants. Media reports suggest that the civilian figures could be a higher. In any case, at least 4,176 people were reported killed during January. Another 1,433 were wounded. This last figure does not include the American and Canadian casualties, which may have occurred last year but only came to light in January.

At least 123 were killed and 19 more were wounded in recent violence:

In Mosul, three children were killed when bombs exploded in a booby-trapped building.

An airstrike on Qaim left a woman and child dead, while another 13 people were injured.

The bodies of two kidnapping victims were discovered in the Zolo region.

In Baghdad, a bomb at a Radwaniya market wounded five people. Three suicide bombers were killed.

In Metabijh, an attack left one militiaman wounded and two militants dead.

Failed attacks on militia positions in Tal Kusaiba left 39 militants dead.

Airstrikes on Badush killed 17 militants.

A failed attack on Tal Afar airport left 16 militants dead. Another 21 were killed in airstrikes.

Twelve militants were killed in Dibs.

Four militants were killed in a strike on Anah.

In Shirqat, two militants were killed when the bomb they were planting exploded.

