ISIS Executes, Attacks Civilians in Mosul; 78 Killed in Iraq

About 3,000 displaced civilians have returned home to Tal Keif.

At least 78 were killed and 18 more were wounded:

In Mosul, militants executed 23 people. A drone-delivered explosive wounded three people, including a toddler, in Bab al-Toub. Thirty militants were killed during the liberation of Rashidiya, Shleykan, and adjacent villages. At least one militant was killed when security forces fired a rocket across the Tigris River.

In Baghdad, security forces attempted a controlled explosion of a car bomb discovered in Rusafa Square, but one person was still killed and four were wounded.

A bomb in Madaen killed one person and wounded five more.

A militiaman was killed and two were wounded in a small arms attack on a Yusufiya checkpoint.

Two militiamen were wounded in a drive-by shooting on a checkpoint in Rahaliyah. Security forces killed one militant and wounded two more in the attack.

In Ramadi, a bomb killed or wounded several people.

Airstrikes killed 15 militants in the Hamrin Hills.

At Qadisiya Lake, and airstrike killed five militants.

Read more by Margaret Griffis