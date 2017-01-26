ISIS Executes, Attacks Civilians in Mosul; 78 Killed in Iraq
About 3,000 displaced civilians have returned home to Tal Keif.
At least 78 were killed and 18 more were wounded:
In Mosul, militants executed 23 people. A drone-delivered explosive wounded three people, including a toddler, in Bab al-Toub. Thirty militants were killed during the liberation of Rashidiya, Shleykan, and adjacent villages. At least one militant was killed when security forces fired a rocket across the Tigris River.
In Baghdad, security forces attempted a controlled explosion of a car bomb discovered in Rusafa Square, but one person was still killed and four were wounded.
A bomb in Madaen killed one person and wounded five more.
A militiaman was killed and two were wounded in a small arms attack on a Yusufiya checkpoint.
Two militiamen were wounded in a drive-by shooting on a checkpoint in Rahaliyah. Security forces killed one militant and wounded two more in the attack.
In Ramadi, a bomb killed or wounded several people.
Airstrikes killed 15 militants in the Hamrin Hills.
At Qadisiya Lake, and airstrike killed five militants.
