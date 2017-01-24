The United Nations is readying emergency aid for a surge in displaced persons from western Mosul. The plans included pre-supplying refugee camps to be built in locations that are easily accessible to western Mosul. Eastern Mosul and its camps are cut-off from the west by the Tigris River. Bridges that used to cross the river were destroyed recently to prevent Islamic State militants from reinforcing their numbers in the east.

Children in Mosul are preparing to return to school within weeks, once the buildings have been cleared of dangers, such as bombs. Many have missed out on years of education, and most residents hope to regain some sense of normalcy soon.

The Rashidiya district, the last area east of the Tigris River in Mosul that was still under ISIS/Daesh control, was secured on Tuesday.

An investigation into the deaths of 17 civilians in Fallujah in June found a militiaman responsible for the killings. He is now awaiting trial.

At least 173 were killed or executed, and 41 more were wounded:

In Mosul, shelling left 14 civilians dead and 13 wounded. Two soldiers were wounded in a suicide bombing. Thirty bodies belonging to militants were retrieved from the Tigris River after airstrikes targeting boats. Airstrikes left 28 militants dead in Rashidiya. Twelve militants were killed in Beisan. Seventeen militants were killed in airstrikes on western Mosul.

In Baghdad a bombing killed three people and wounded 14 more in the Nahda neighborhood. An I.E.D. in Iskan killed one person and wounded seven more. In Binouk, a bomb killed a woman and wounded three others. Two people were wounded when a mortar fell on their Radwaniya home.

Fifty militants were killed in clashes in Qosyiat and nearby villages to the north of Mosul.

Airstrikes on Bahri village left 13 militants dead.

An airstrike killed four militants, including a commander, in Rashad.

Resistance forces kidnapped a militant execution official in Hawija.

Read more by Margaret Griffis