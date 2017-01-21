With operations winding down in eastern Mosul, residents have begun the grim task of exhuming the bodies of their relatives and friends from temporary graves and transferring them to proper cemeteries. Many of the dead were buried in backyards or nearby properties when it was too dangerous to travel.

Security forces expect the fighting on the west side of the Tigris River to be more difficult as the streets in the oldest Mosul neighborhoods are only narrow enough for personnel to traverse on foot. On occasion in eastern Mosul, troops were forced to leave their vehicles due to obstacles on roads there.

Hospitals in Erbil say at least 1,600 troops were killed or injured in the Mosul operations. This does not include Kurdish Peshmerga troops. It likely does not include other personnel who never arrived at Erbil hospitals either, which could be hundreds or even thousands more. The Iraqi government has said it is not releasing any figures in order to boost morale.

Security forces discovered 89 more bodies believed to belong to victims of the Camp Speicher massacre. Militants killed over 1,500 cadets in the attack near Tikrit in June 2014.

The United Nations Assistance Mission for Iraq (UNAMI) called on Baghdad to investigate a video purportedly showing Iraqi troops abusing and killing Daesh prisoners.

At least 88 were killed and 25 were wounded:

A bomb in Garma killed one person and wounded 20 more.

In Baghdad, one person was killed and four were wounded when a bomb exploded in the Obeidi district. A bomb in the Raoud district killed a militiaman.

In Mosul, 40 militants were killed in clashes in Qowsiyat. Fghting in the Arabi neighborhood left 27 militants dead. Twelve more were killed in Alam Louk. Resistance forces killed a militant leader. An unknown number of militants were killed when scores of boats were destroyed on the Tigris River.

Five militants were killed during an operation in Metabijh.

Resistance forces in Hawija kidnapped a militant leader.

