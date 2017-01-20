Executions in Kirkuk; 102 Killed in Iraq
by Margaret Griffis, January 20, 2017
At least 102 were killed in recent violence:
In Mosul, militants used drones to drop grenades on residential neighborhoods, killing several people, including an elderly man and his grandson. At least 88 militants were killed in airstrikes. Clearing operations continued in recently liberated neighborhoods. Dozens of militants were killed in clashes in the Arabi district and at pharmaceutical plant and a commercial area north of the city.
Militants released a video document the executions of eight individuals in Kirkuk province.
Four security personnel were killed in the 180th Kilo area in western Anbar between Ramadi and Rutba.
