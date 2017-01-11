The United Nations’ humanitarian liaison in Iraq, Lisa Grande, warned that civilians make up 47 percent of the known casualty figures for Mosul. Usually, that figure is around 15 to 20 percent in war. She explained that the Islamic State militants are purposefully targeting civilians or using them as shields, leading to the unexpected numbers.

Security forces have changed tactics and are progressing on foot into new neighborhoods of Mosul. Increased activity has apparently netted positive results. Authorities say they now have control of at least 80 percent of the eastern half of Mosul.

At least 58 were killed and 21 more wounded:

In Baghdad, three bombs left one dead and five wounded in the Atifiya district. One person was killed and seven were wounded in other blasts in Bakriya and Yusufiya. A blast in Bayaa wounded four. A roadside bomb wounded one person in Albu Aatha.

One person was killed and four were wounded in a blast in Madaen.

Militants executed a teenager and a policeman in Rashad on charges of collaboration with security forces.

In Mosul, militants executed a man accused of homosexuality. Battles continued in the Sabaa Nisan and Sukkar districts, leaving 40 militants dead. An I.E.D. in Resala killed two militants.

Seven militants were killed in Hawija, when the car bomb they were preparing was detonated prematurely. The bombing took place near city hall and damaged several building. No other casualties were reported.

Security forces killed three militants in Daquq.

