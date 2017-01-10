The United Nations reported that 683 people were injured in Mosul last week, and at least 818 were wounded the week before that. The figures were compiled from the number of patients taken to hospital in Iraqi Kurdistan. The World Health Organization (W.H.O) said about 50 patients a day are currently treated in Erbil’s emergency rooms.

The Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (O.C.H.A.) estimates that about 1,000 people are escaping the fighting in Mosul every day. Almost 140,000 have now left.

At least 85 were killed and seven more wounded:

In Baghdad, a bomb killed a civilian and wounded three more in the Basmaya district. Two people were wounded by a blast in Uwairij.

A policeman was killed and two more were wounded during a bombing in Tarmiya.

In Mosul, 20 militants were killed in the Siddeeq and Sukkar districts. Security forces killed 25 militants in Hadbaa and Sabaa Nisan, including an Australian leader. Dozens more were killed in Maliya. Dozens were also killed at the southeastern front.

Ten militants were killed near Sinjar.

Security forces on the Adhaim highway killed a militant.

A militia leader was shot dead in Mussayab.

Read more by Margaret Griffis