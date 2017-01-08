Counter Terrorism Service personnel reached the Tigris River in Mosul on Sunday.

At least 145 were killed and 97 more wounded:

A suicide bomber in Sadr City killed 16 people and wounded 47 others at a Jamila district. A second suicide bomber was killed by shrapnel from his partner’s bomb, but his bomb later exploded at a hospital morgue.

In Baghdad, nine were killed in a suicide bombing in Baladiyat district that also left 16 wounded. A bomb in Doura wounded one person. Seven people were killed and 23 were wounded in other bombings.

Four soldiers were killed and three were wounded in a clash near Haditha.

A roadside bomb in Kharabarut killed two Peshmerga and wounded three more. The Peshmerga were apparently Iranian-Kurdish men.

A bomb killed one person and wounded four more in Madaen.

An operation on January 5 in Hawija left a militant doctor dead.

In Mosul, dozens of militants were killed at the Nineveh Ruins. At least 83 militants were killed in southern and eastern operations. Nineteen more were killed in the west.

