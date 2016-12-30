Clashes Continue in Mosul; 41 Killed in Iraq

Heavy fighting continued in Mosul on Friday, particularly in the Palestine and Intisar neighborhoods. Forces were also attempting to cut off the supply lines to Tal Keif.

Although residents of Mosul are pleased to be rid of militants, those at camps and in recaptured neighborhoods are wary of the Iraqi government. Some even claim to have been harmed by security forces.

At least 41 militants were killed:

In Mosul, at least 20 militants were killed during clashes in the Intisar Salam, Wahda, and Yarmja districts. Nine more were killed in Tawila. An airstrike killed 12 militants in Thobat.

Read more by Margaret Griffis