Large-Scale Attack on North Mosul; 72 Killed in Iraq
by Margaret Griffis, December 28, 2016
At least 72 were killed and 11 were wounded:
Militants executed three young men in Abbasi.
A bomb at a market in Mahmoudiya left one civilian dead and seven wounded.
Sixty militants were killed after a large-scale but failed attack in Bawiza. One soldier was killed and four security personnel were wounded.
Security forces killed six militants near Riyadh.
In Tal Afar, a sniper killed the son of the local militant wali.
Many militants were killed during clashes in Tel Keppe and Hadba.
Read more by Margaret Griffis
- Bombs, Mortars Punctuate Mosul Fighting; 86 Killed in Iraq – December 27th, 2016
- Heavy Clashes in Mosul; 65 Killed in Iraq – December 26th, 2016
- Christians attacked in Baghdad; 127 Killed in Iraq – December 25th, 2016
- Fighting Resumes in Mosul; 106 Killed in Iraq – December 24th, 2016
- Health Workers Targets in Mosul; 55 Killed in Iraq – December 23rd, 2016