Large-Scale Attack on North Mosul; 72 Killed in Iraq

At least 72 were killed and 11 were wounded:

Militants executed three young men in Abbasi.

A bomb at a market in Mahmoudiya left one civilian dead and seven wounded.

Sixty militants were killed after a large-scale but failed attack in Bawiza. One soldier was killed and four security personnel were wounded.

Security forces killed six militants near Riyadh.

In Tal Afar, a sniper killed the son of the local militant wali.

Many militants were killed during clashes in Tel Keppe and Hadba.

Read more by Margaret Griffis