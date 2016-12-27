Bombs, Mortars Punctuate Mosul Fighting; 86 Killed in Iraq

Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi adjusted his estimates that the Islamic State militants would be ousted from Mosul by year’s end. He now says it will take another three months.

A journalist critical of the Iraqi government, Afrah al-Qaisi, was kidnapped from her Baghdad home on Tuesday.

At least 86 were killed and 40 were wounded:

Human Rights Watch has learned that 13 civilians were executed in retribution in Houd and Lazka, after villagers attempted to rise-up against the militants in October.

In Mosul, militants executed seven people in Mohandessin. A car bomb killed seven people and wounded three more at a Masary market. A car bomb in Bakr left seven dead, four of them soldiers, and 13 wounded. Four people were killed and 12 were wounded during a mortar attack on Zuhoor. Four militants were killed in Intisar. Ten more were killed in a western district. Thirteen militants were killed in Umm Kasar and Salamiya. A resistance force killed at least two militant leaders, but 12 people were executed in response.

A bomb wounded a soldier in Abu Ghraib.

An airstrike on Tal Afar killed seven militants and wounded 11 more.

