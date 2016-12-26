Heavy Clashes in Mosul; 65 Killed in Iraq

Although Iraqi forces announced renewing operations in Mosul over the weekend, U.S. Lieutenant Colonel Stuart James, who is a battlefield commander, said on Monday that operations will resume in the coming days. Heavy fighting took place over the weekend. Meanwhile, reinforcements have arrived in Mosul to supplement security forces already fighting in eastern neighborhoods.

U.S. Lt. Gen. Stephen Townsend said it could take up to two more years to defeat the Islamic State in Iraq and Syria.

Baghdad announced that the delivery of 24 Korean KAI T-50 Golden Eagle fighter jets would take place in the first quarter of 2017.

At least 65 were killed and 12 were wounded:

In Mosul, seven soldiers were killed and four were wounded while fighting in the Tamim district. Airstrikes killed 10 militants. Dozens of militants were killed in clashes in the Quds district.

In Baghdad, a bomb killed one person and wounded six more in the Kasra district. A sticky bomb killed an employee of the financial ministry.

An airstrike in Haditha killed dozens of militants.

Four militants were killed and two were wounded in a blast in Abbasi.

Airstrikes on the Kawa Arab area killed 11 militants.

Four militants were killed in a strike against Mazirir.

A militant leader was killed in an ambush in Dour.

Read more by Margaret Griffis