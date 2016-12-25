Christians attacked in Baghdad; 127 Killed in Iraq
At least 127 were killed and 30 were wounded:
An airstrike killed 20 civilians in Baaj and wounded many more.
In Baghdad, gunmen shot up two Christian-owned liquor stores in the Ghadeer district killing three people and wounding four more. (This may be the same attack reported yesterday as a bombing that killed nine.) Bombings in Nahrawan and Suwaib left six dead and 15 wounded. Three people were wounded, including a policeman, in a Mashtal bombing. A bombing in Bayaa left no casualties.
Four people were killed in a roadside bombing as they tried to escape Morra village in Riyadh.
A dumped body was found in Juba Shahban.
A bombing wounded four people Ramadi.
Fighting in eastern Mosul left 51 militants dead. An airstrike on Wahda district killed 25 militants. South of the city, 21 militants were killed in a failed attack.
Read more by Margaret Griffis
