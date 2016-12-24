Fighting Resumes in Mosul; 106 Killed in Iraq

Iraqi and Coalition forces have now resumed operations in Mosul after a brief pause.

At least 106 were killed and 52 were wounded:

In Mosul, mortars killed five people and wounded 13 in Zuhoor district. Another five dead and five wounded were reported in separate shelling. Clashes in Qaryat Tawilah and Zaytoun left five officers dead. In Tal al-Zalat, 23 militants were killed. Eight militants were killed and 13 were wounded in Intisar.

A bombing in Baghdad left nine dead, mostly Christians.

Five civilians were killed and 13 were wounded in a bombing that took place as they were trying to escape Daesh territory near Hawija. Another bomb wounded two women.

In the Hamrin Hills, a bomb killed two security personnel and wounded two more. Eighteen militants were killed or wounded.

A car bomb in Khalis killed one policeman and wounded four others.

Twenty militants were killed during an operation in Baiji.

Security forces killed 15 militants in Abu Seif.

In Rawah, eight militants were killed in an airstrike.

Read more by Margaret Griffis