Health Workers Targets in Mosul; 55 Killed in Iraq

Without giving any operational details, U.S. Army Colonel Brett G. Sylvia revealed that U.S. troops are more deeply integrated within Iraqi forces than in the past.

The International Organization for Migration reported that the number of displaced in the Mosul operations has passed 110,000 people.

At least 55 were killed and 12 were wounded:

A Kurdish health minister reported on the deaths of two healthworkers during the Mosul operations, but did not specify where or when. Several more have been injured.

Gunmen killed a man in Kirkuk.

An operation in Wadi al-Hajar left 28 militants dead.

Seventeen militants were killed and more were wounded during an airstrike on Hassan Shallal.

Near Ayaliya, an airstrike killed seven militants and wounded 12 more.

Read more by Margaret Griffis