Attack on Kurdish Political HQ; 47 Killed Across Iraq

Authorities in Baghdad removed 25 checkpoints and reduced the number of stationed patrols by 85 units. The changes occurred in eastern Baghdad. Similar reductions are expected in western Baghdad soon.

At least 47 were killed and 48 were wounded:

Mortars killed 10 civilians and wounded 34 in Mosul.

Two motorcycle bombs at a Democratic Party of Iranian Kurdistan (P.D.K.I.) office near Erbil in Koy Sanjak left six Peshmerga and one Asayesh agent dead; however, one of the dead may have been a child. At least 14 others were wounded. A gathering to observe the winter solstice (Yalda) was taking place at the time.

Four Shi’ite militiamen were killed during an attack on Tal Senam.

Twelve militants were killed in an airstrike on Sakra.

Security forces killed eight militants in Zuhoor.

In Ganous, six militants were killed.

Read more by Margaret Griffis