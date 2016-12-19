Lack of Medicine Killing Civilians; 92 Killed in Iraq

At least 92 were killed and 15 were wounded:

In Mosul, a hospital source said that 12 people had died due to a lack of appropriate medical care. An airstrike killed a Daesh security chief and his companion. Heavy fighting in Intisar left nine militants dead. Fourteen militants were killed in Wahda. In North Garage, seven militants were killed. Another seven were killed in Eunice. Six more were killed in Faisaliya.

Militants killed six young men at the Bakara base near Hawija.

Two security personnel were killed and four were wounded in a blast in Tuz Khormato. Another bombing wounded three more.

In Baghdad, a bomb in Jisr Diyala left one dead and five wounded. Three people were wounded in a blast in Doura.

An airstrike on Anah left nine militants dead.

Security forces killed eight militants in Auwaza.

Six militants were killed in Hamdaniya (Qaraqosh).

Three militants were killed in Bartila.

Read more by Margaret Griffis