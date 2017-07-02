I’m taking the July 4 holiday weekend off, so there’s no column today. However, in lieu of that, here’s something you might find interesting: my contribution to The Costs of War: America’s Pyrrhic Victories, edited by John V. Denson, “Defenders of the Republic: The Anti-Interventionist Tradition in American Politics,” which starts on page 53. It examines the foreign policy of the Founders, the anti-imperialist movement that opposed the acquisition of Puerto Rico, Hawaii, and the Philippines, the rise of the progressive Republican opponents of World War I, the “America First” movement and the Old Right, right up until the present day.

I’ll be back on Wednesday: until then, have a happy Independence Day!

