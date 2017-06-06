A Thank You Note

Antiwar.com’s Spring fundraising drive has crossed the finish line – thank to you, our readers and supporters. Every fundraising drive makes me nervous, and this one was no exception. With all the uncertainty that characterizes our present situation, I thought this might impact our effort in a negative way: it turns out my fears were unfounded. I continue to be struck – floored, really – by the remarkable loyalty of our readership, which has held steady for over 20 years. It’s quite a phenomenon, especially in a realm – cyberspace – where yesterday’s sensation is all too often today’s dud.

One trend that I can report is that, while the median amount has varied – generally going up or down with the direction of the economy – the number of contributions has increased, slowly but surely. And judging from the letters I get, and the feedback on Twitter, the range of our supporters is quite broad: libertarians, conservatives, progressives, old-fashioned liberals, a smattering of Marxists, and – more recently – a large number of Trump voters. Now that’s what I call diversity!

Many thanks to one and all.

I was going to title this note “I’m On Vacation” – but, actually, I’m not really on vacation: I mean, what kind of vacation involves X-rays, stress tests, etc.? The truth is I’ve got some health concerns, which I’ve been putting off under the pressure of constant deadlines – and my reluctance to deal with the Question of Mortality – but have been persuaded that continuing this policy is most unwise.

Enough about me: after all, it’s the column you care about! This will resume on Wednesday, June 14th, when I’ll be back at the same old stand – that is, barring some Emergency that requires a premature reappearance. So stay tuned, and I’ll see you then.

