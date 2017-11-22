Yazidis Found in Mass Grave; 100 Killed in Iraq

The Saraya al-Ashura militia group warned U.S. troops and advisers to leave Iraq or risk becoming their next targets.
At least 100 people were killed or found dead, and three were wounded:
In Rambousi, a mass grave yielded 73 bodies believed to mostly belong to Yazidis.
A bomb in Baghdad killed one person and wounded another in Suwaib. In Suleikh, a bomb wounded two people.
A civilian was shot dead in Madaen.
South of Mosul, security forces killed 23 militants.
Security forces killed two militants in Jazirat al-Saniya.
