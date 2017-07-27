Militants Execute Ethnic Kakai Family; 41 Killed in Iraq

Human Rights Watch is calling on the United States to suspend its support of the Iraqi Army’s 16th Division, which is being accused of extrajudicial executions in Mosul. Two international observers witnessed the alleged war crimes during the last days of the fight for Old City.

At least 41 were killed and 37 were wounded:

Militants killed 11 civilians in Tal al-Dhahab.

Four civilians were killed and five were kidnapped by militants in Daquq. All were from the same family. The family belongs to the Kakai minority. The militants were wearing Peshmerga military garb.

A bomb wounded the driver of a tractor in Muqdadiya. The blast lured first responders to the scene who were targeted with a second bomb. Two women were killed and two more were wounded.

A pair of suicide bombers killed a policeman and wounded the station police chief in Amiriyat al-Falluja.

In Mosul, a Sunni man was tortured and killed, allegedly by Iranian militiamen. Three militants were killed.

Two security personnel were wounded in a blast in Jurf al-Sakhar.

A car bomb wounded four in Tuz Khormato.

In Tal Afar, an airstrike killed 10 militants. Militants cut off the ears of 27 colleagues for fleeing the fighting in Mosul.

An airstrike on Aakoula village killed five militants.

Security forces killed two militants in Baiji.

