PM Visits Mosul; 113 Killed in Iraq

Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi traveled to Mosul on Sunday to celebrate the city’s liberation with Iraqi troops. He did not give a victory speech as expected, because there are still pockets of resistance in Mosul. But, the near victory is giving civilians a safer opportunity to relocate to displacement camps where they can receive food, medical care, and clean water.

Fighting continues in Mosul’s Old City district, which was declared liberated yesterday. Militants may even be holding hostages there. They also blew up several houses in the Nujaifi district.

At least 113 people were killed and six were wounded:

In Mosul, a sniper killed one soldier and wounded another. Thirty militants were killed trying to escape across the Tigris River. Three more were killed later in the day. Seven female suicide bombers died.

Shelling killed two Turkmen fighters in Bashir.

One militiaman was killed and three were wounded when they came across a roadside bomb in Iskandariya.

A bomb in Nuaimiya killed one person and wounded another.

In Baghdad, a civilian was shot dead.

A civilian was killed in Abu Khwima when he walked into a booby-trapped school and set off a bomb.

In Tal Afar, airstrikes killed 62 militants.

An airstrike on Zuwiya killed two militants and wounded a governor.

Two militants were killed in Imam Gharbi.

